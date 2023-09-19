Minnesota Vikings add Dalton Risner to bolster offensive line
Having started 0-2, the Minnesota Vikings felt that they had to change something to turn things around. That something comes in the form of free-agent offensive guard Dalton Risner.
Through two games, Kirk Cousins has been pressured 24 times (2nd most in the NFL) and hit 16 times (Most in the NFL). The Vikings have two very good tackles on either side, who rarely get beat, but on the interior is a completely different story.
Dalton Risner started at guard for the Broncos in each of the last four seasons, starting 62 games in total. He is a very solid player, especially in pass protection. Risner has allowed just 10 sacks in 3773 offensive snaps. For context, Ed Ingram allowed 11 sacks in 2022 alone.