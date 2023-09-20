NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Chicago Bears: 3 long-term replacements for Justin Fields

By Lou Scataglia

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 2
Next

Gang, Justin Fields is not an NFL starting quarterback, and the Chicago Bears should already be doing homework on his long-term replacement.  I remember when Justin Fields was drafted, there seemed to be more hype surrounding Fields getting drafted and the Bears getting “their guy” more than the other top QBs taken in 2021.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) /

Chicago Bears: 3 long-term replacements for Justin Fields

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

With a new GM and head coach in town, and with the Cardinals clearly doing a tear-it-all-down rebuild, keeping Murray makes no sense, especially if they have a clear path to draft Williams from USC.  They’d save tens of millions of dollars on their cap number by trading Murray, and the Chicago Bears have plenty enough draft capital to make the trade happen.

Home/Chicago Bears