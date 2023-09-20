NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Chicago Bears: 3 long-term replacements for Justin Fields

By Lou Scataglia

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 2
Next
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 9: Head coach Lincoln Riley shakes hands with quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 9: Head coach Lincoln Riley shakes hands with quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) /

Chicago Bears: 3 long-term replacements for Justin Fields

Caleb Williams, USC

Well, the Tank for Caleb sweepstakes are on, and shockingly, the Denver Broncos currently hold the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.  Yes, the Denver Broncos, who have never held the #1 pick in any draft in NFL history.  Well, I don’t think Denver stays in that slot, but the Chicago Bears might.  Between them and the Cardinals, I think one of those two teams end up with the top pick.

Someone else?

Who could the someone else be?  Perhaps if the Bears are looking at drafting a QB in 2024, Drake Maye or Michael Penix Jr come to mind.  Perhaps they’d consider trying to acquire a veteran QB already in the NFL.  Maybe they’d consider pursing 2024 free agent Kirk Cousins?  Could they even turn to their undrafted, rookie QB, Tyson Bagent?

Home/Chicago Bears