NFL QB Rankings: Which quarterback is at the top in Week 2?

By Lou Scataglia

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) /
PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) /

28. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns – 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 69 rating

27. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans – 1 TD, 3 INTs, 69.9 rating

26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants – 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.9 rating

25. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints – 1 TD, 2 INTs, 80.2 rating

Derek Carr has looked pretty bad in New Orleans thus far.  I was not a huge fan of the signing to begin with and even though the Saints are 2-0, they have not looked that good thus far.  Plus, they’ve played two bad teams in the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

