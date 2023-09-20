NFL QB Rankings: Which quarterback is at the top in Week 2?
28. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns – 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 69 rating
27. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans – 1 TD, 3 INTs, 69.9 rating
26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants – 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.9 rating
25. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints – 1 TD, 2 INTs, 80.2 rating
Derek Carr has looked pretty bad in New Orleans thus far. I was not a huge fan of the signing to begin with and even though the Saints are 2-0, they have not looked that good thus far. Plus, they’ve played two bad teams in the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.