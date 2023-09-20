NFL Spin Zone
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins on pace for the best QB year ever

By Lou Scataglia

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) stands on the field after an incomplete pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Even though it’s just been two weeks, Minnesota Vikings‘ QB Kirk Cousins is currently on pace to have the best year by a QB in NFL history.  The most underrated QB in the history of the league is Kirk Cousins, and if you disagree, please go debate a brick wall.

This type of production would set several all-time QB records including completions, attempts, and yards.  The 51 TDs would rank second all-time, and his passer rating would be the 10th best in league history.

To take this a step further, I do think Cousins could end up requesting a trade at some point this year of the Vikings don’t start winning.  He’s a free agent at the end of the season, and I really don’t think he’d want to re-sign in MIN if they don’t at least finish with a winning record again.

The Minnesota Vikings also have a newer regime in town, and they are surely going to take a swing on a QB at some point, so Cousins might not fit in their picture beyond this year.  However, if he is still efficient by the time the trade deadline comes around, I could see them getting a nice pick for his services.

