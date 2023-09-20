Vikings’ Kirk Cousins on pace for the best QB year ever
Even though it’s just been two weeks, Minnesota Vikings‘ QB Kirk Cousins is currently on pace to have the best year by a QB in NFL history. The most underrated QB in the history of the league is Kirk Cousins, and if you disagree, please go debate a brick wall.
This type of production would set several all-time QB records including completions, attempts, and yards. The 51 TDs would rank second all-time, and his passer rating would be the 10th best in league history.
To take this a step further, I do think Cousins could end up requesting a trade at some point this year of the Vikings don’t start winning. He’s a free agent at the end of the season, and I really don’t think he’d want to re-sign in MIN if they don’t at least finish with a winning record again.
The Minnesota Vikings also have a newer regime in town, and they are surely going to take a swing on a QB at some point, so Cousins might not fit in their picture beyond this year. However, if he is still efficient by the time the trade deadline comes around, I could see them getting a nice pick for his services.