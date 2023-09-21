Minnesota Vikings make bold trade to keep division title hope alive
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games a season ago. Some of that was luck, but this team was undoubtedly much better last year than anyone really expected. After a quick 0-2 start to the season following close losses at home to the Buccaneers and on the road to the Eagles, the Vikings are not backing down from their NFC North division title hopes.
Now, this isn’t a bold trade in terms of the compensation being exchanged. This was essentially a free agent pickup for the Minnesota Vikings with 2026 conditional draft picks changing hands in the deal with Los Angeles, but Akers is someone who can help the team immediately. The Vikings rank dead last so far this season in rushing yards as well as rushing attempts, and they rank 30th in the NFL in yards per carry (2.7).
Whether or not he can help the Minnesota Vikings as quickly as Week 3 against the Chargers? We’re fixin’ to find out.