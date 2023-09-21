Stephen A. Smith fires shots at ‘trash’ Chicago Bears organization
Stephen A. Smith strongly criticized the Chicago Bears, labeling them as ‘trash’ following a tumultuous 24 hours that involved the team’s defensive coordinator resigning and quarterback Justin Fields questioning the coaching staff.
Additionally, Justin Fields garnered attention when he suggested that his ‘robotic’ performance in the first two weeks of the season might be attributed to coaching. Although the quarterback later retracted his comments, Stephen A. did not mince words when discussing the organization on Thursday’s First Take show:
"“The Chicago Bears are trash. Let’s just call it what it is. They’re not a good organization, OK,” he said on First Take."
"“There’s three quarterbacks in NFL history that have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season…Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields last season. He’s only had five designed runs for a grand total of one yard thus far in the first two games.”“Why are you not running him more? Why are you not getting him out of the pocket? Why are you not using his athleticism? Because clearly, you’re trying to make him into something that he’s not.”"
The Chicago Bears are a team in disarray at this moment. They are 0-2, heading into a game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a seemingly unhappy quarterback – the Chiefs defense will be smelling blood heading into week three.
But with all this uncertainty, Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has backed Fields as he states “We believe in the process”.