NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Week 3 NFL picks: 3 most likely upsets including Commanders win

By Sayre Bedinger

Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) attempts a pass as offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (76) defends against Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) attempts a pass as offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (76) defends against Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season is about to get underway with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the New York Giants on Thursday night, and that matchup got me wondering what upsets we might see across the NFL this coming week. According to FanDuel’s latest odds for the week, the Giants are one of the biggest underdogs this week with the 49ers favored by 10.5 points, but this is a week full of upset opportunities. In fact, half of this week’s games include a spread of 6.5 points or greater.

Week 3 NFL picks: Top 3 upset chances of the week

3. Washington Commanders (+6.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

The Washington Commanders have a lot going in their favor right now that Vegas doesn’t seem to buy into fully.

Home/NFL