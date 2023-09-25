Chicago Bears show they are nowhere near the class of the Chiefs in embarrassing loss
The Chicago Bears ended arguably its worst week in franchise history. First, quarterback Justin Fields said something the media construed as blaming the coaches for his struggles. Then word came out that defensive coordinator Alan Williams had his home raided, and then he resigned. Furthermore, the team bizarrely cut quarterback Nathan Peterman, only to re-sign him the next day. To top it off, the team had over $100,000 in equipment stolen.
It was good news, bad news for the Chicago Bears. The good news was that the Bears hit the road. They didn’t have to end the week hearing the fans’ boos at Soldier Field. The bad news was the Bears had to prepare for the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs.