AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
By Ryan Heckman
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
Week 3 needs no introduction, especially after the beatdown we saw at the hands of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
15. Denver Broncos (0-3)
Through three weeks, the Broncos look like potentially the worst team in football. The organization traded their future for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, and thus far, they have nothing to show for it — literally. The Broncos are winless through Week 3, and next week they have a chance at the ultimate get-right game against the Chicago Bears, who are also 0-3 and fighting for that title of the worst team in football.