2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos land Caleb Williams with top pick
The 2023 college football season is in full swing as the NFL approaches a very intriguing Week 3 slate of games. It’s far too early to make any sweeping declarations about next season, but it’s never too early to start talking about and looking at the best prospects for next year’s NFL Draft.
Let’s take a look at the latest 2024 NFL mock draft and how the picks could play out more than six months from now, utilizing the NFL Mock Draft Simulator order.
2024 NFL mock draft: Sean Payton and Denver Broncos land Caleb Williams
1. Denver Broncos: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
This would be such a fascinating situation for the Denver Broncos to end up in after this season, wouldn’t it? The Broncos are just 0-2, so we can’t really determine anything right now, but they are projected to pick 1st in the draft if the season ended today. Which would mean Caleb Williams is going to Denver to play for Sean Payton. Can you imagine? Unlike the vibe some teams are giving off, the Denver Broncos are clearly not tanking, but if the losses continue, you have to wonder if Denver will look at the long-term impact of adding a player like this.
2. Chicago Bears: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
If the Chicago Bears end up with the second overall pick just one year after landing the 1st overall pick, I think there’s absolutely no question a change at quarterback will be coming. This would mean a Justin Fields trade and the Bears moving on from the former first-round pick. Not what anyone in Chicago wanted from this season, but Drake Maye would be a great alternative. He looks like a future star in the NFL.