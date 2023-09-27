Arizona Cardinals have been unexpectedly better than anyone thought
Most people had written off the Arizona Cardinals before the 2023 NFL season began, and more pundits still didn’t take this team seriously. As a matter of fact, I have personally called the Cardinals’ roster the worst roster in the NFL. And that’s something that I stand by, but you really can’t deny the fact that this new coaching staff — led by Jonathan Gannon — is getting the most out of the players he’s got in front of him.
In Week 3, however, the Cardinals were supposed to go up against a far superior Dallas Cowboys team and lose easily. That obviously didn’t happen. Instead, the Cardinals got their first win of the season, beating Dallas 28-16 in convincing fashion, with big plays made by the offense, defense, and special teams.
We are seeing the Arizona Cardinals go out there and execute. Things won’t get much easier for them in Week 4 of the 2023 season, either. They go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers, and they might get their butts kicked. But there’s no denying that many of us — myself included — need to eat some crow for the assumptions we’ve made about the Arizona Cardinals up to this point.