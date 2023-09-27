Taylor Swift might end up at the Super Bowl after all
Taylor Swift might end up at the Super Bowl after all, but not as a performer. Maybe T-Swift will be there watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs…
As we approach Week 4 of the NFL season, it’s pretty incredible how big of a story the budding relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has become. Travis Kelce’s jerseys are skyrocketing in sales. The Chiefs’ season tickets right below the Kelce family box are selling for outrageous amounts. The Bears-Chiefs blowout from Week 3 was the most-watched game of the week.