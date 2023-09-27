NFL Spin Zone
Taylor Swift might end up at the Super Bowl after all

By Sayre Bedinger

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports /
Taylor Swift might end up at the Super Bowl after all, but not as a performer. Maybe T-Swift will be there watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

As we approach Week 4 of the NFL season, it’s pretty incredible how big of a story the budding relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has become. Travis Kelce’s jerseys are skyrocketing in sales. The Chiefs’ season tickets right below the Kelce family box are selling for outrageous amounts. The Bears-Chiefs blowout from Week 3 was the most-watched game of the week.

