NFL Start Em’ or Sit Em’: 5 Fantasy Football Adjustments for Week 4

Sep 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Robbie Chosen (3) (not pictured) against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports /
Here are a few adjustments to help owners capture a victory in Week 4.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 24: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes Joshua Dobbs #9 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) /

NFL Fantasy Football Adjustment #5: Start Dallas Cowboys Defense against Atlanta Falcons

Creating turnovers and protecting the endzone were becoming a recurring habit for the Cowboy’s defense. Dallas ranked first in turnover differential (+7) and takeaways (7). They allowed 10 combined points before entering their Week 3 matchup. A 28-16 loss against the Arizona Cardinals surprised the Cowboys community. Dan Quin’s unit allowed 222 rushing yards and failed to create a turnover.

