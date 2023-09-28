NFL Start Em’ or Sit Em’: 5 Fantasy Football Adjustments for Week 4
Here are a few adjustments to help owners capture a victory in Week 4.
NFL Fantasy Football Adjustment #5: Start Dallas Cowboys Defense against Atlanta Falcons
Creating turnovers and protecting the endzone were becoming a recurring habit for the Cowboy’s defense. Dallas ranked first in turnover differential (+7) and takeaways (7). They allowed 10 combined points before entering their Week 3 matchup. A 28-16 loss against the Arizona Cardinals surprised the Cowboys community. Dan Quin’s unit allowed 222 rushing yards and failed to create a turnover.