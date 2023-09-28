NFL Start Em’ or Sit Em’: 5 Fantasy Football Adjustments for Week 4
NFL Fantasy Football Adjustment #4: Sit Lamar Jackson against Cleveland Browns
Todd Monken’s offense has struggled in the opening weeks of the season. Wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals were not convincing and left fans with lingering concerns. A slow start from Lamar Jackson worried fans in Baltimore. He was sacked four times and struggled to find the endzone until Week 2.
NFL Fantasy Football Adjustment #3: Start Kenneth Walker against New York Giants
An electrifying performance in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers convinced fantasy owners to keep Kenneth Walker III. He finished the game with 18 carries and rushed for 64 yards. His two touchdowns were his first of the season and helped the Seahawks defeat Carolina 37-27. The New York Giants are the next opponents on Seattle’s schedule. They rank 28th in run defense (51.4) and 27th in tackling (44.6). We can expect Kenneth Walker III to make the most of facing a weaker defensive unit – resulting in another successful fantasy performance.