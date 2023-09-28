NFL Week 4 Schedule: 5 Match-Ups to watch closely on football Sunday
The fourth week of NFL action will kick off this Thursday with a historic NFC North rivalry. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will defend Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions. This primetime match-up is only one of five inter-divisional games scheduled this weekend.
NFL Week 4 Must-See Match-up #5:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET
The race for the throne in NFC South began at the end of the 2022 campaign. At the time, the division belonged to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the off-season would soon change the narrative. On Feb 1, Todd Bowles lost a Hall of Fame quarterback. TB12 announced his decision to retire from football. It forced Tampa Bay to find a replacement gunslinger before the regular season. General Manager Jason Light and his front office signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year $4 million deal to fill his Hall of Famer’s absence.