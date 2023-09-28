NFL Week 4 Schedule: 5 Match-Ups to watch closely on football Sunday
NFL Week 4 Must See Match-up #2:
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00PM ET
Efficiency on the ground has helped Philadelphia become a threat in the NFC. D’Andre Swift (308) and Jalen Hurts (100) lead the team in total rushing yards heading into Week 4. Philadelphia ranks first in run blocking (83) and sixth in offensive (75.0) ratings. Early success has helped Brian Johnson get acclimated in his new role as offensive coordinator. His group has performed well but will need another convincing performance to win against a stout defensive front.
NFL Week 4 Must See Match-up #1:
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00PM ET
Sean McDermott’s defense will have their hands full this weekend, but I believe they will fair well. The Buffalo Bills rank second in coverage (87.4) and eleventh in defensive ratings (75.7). They also rank first in interceptions (7) and will keep Tagovailoa on his toes throughout the game. On offense, Ken Dorsey will rely on Josh Allen to make big plays. He’s ranked 14th in offensive grades (73.8) among quarterbacks and must play well to secure a victory.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.