NBC analyst tries to bait Chris Jones into disrespecting Zach Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets played a hard-fought game on both sides in Week 4, a game that was ultimately won by the Chiefs 23-20. The final score is undoubtedly indicative of a rather shocking effort by the New York Jets to keep things close in a game where the Chiefs were favored to win by two scores. The most surprising element of the game was New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who actually played quite well in this game despite most people writing him off as a lost cause at this point.
Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs not taking Rodney Harrison’s bait
"If I’m being completely honest, we knew it was going to be a battle. He’s continuing to get better week in and week out and he’s continuing to lead week in and week out.Chris Jones"