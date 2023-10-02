NFL Power Rankings: Big changes coming after Week 4 games
32. Chicago Bears (0-4)
The Chicago Bears opened up a 21-point lead against the Denver Broncos and decided to get outscored 24-7 in the second half to fall to the Broncos, who have their own share of issues. However, the Bears utterly collapsed after a marvelous performance from Justin Fields and are the worst team in the NFL.
31. Carolina Panthers (0-4)
It’s only fair to put the two winless teams at the bottom of the power rankings. The Carolina Panthers are no good but are a rebuilding team, remember that. Honestly, I do wonder what this team does if they earn the #1 overall pick in 2024. Would they pull the plug early on Bryce Young in exchange for Caleb Williams?