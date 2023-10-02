NFL Spin Zone
NFL Power Rankings: Big changes coming after Week 4 games

By Lou Scataglia

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback coach Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos talks with Russell Wilson #3 against the Washington Commandersat Empower Field At Mile High on September 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field after the game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) /

32. Chicago Bears (0-4)

The Chicago Bears opened up a 21-point lead against the Denver Broncos and decided to get outscored 24-7 in the second half to fall to the Broncos, who have their own share of issues.  However, the Bears utterly collapsed after a marvelous performance from Justin Fields and are the worst team in the NFL.

31. Carolina Panthers (0-4)

It’s only fair to put the two winless teams at the bottom of the power rankings.  The Carolina Panthers are no good but are a rebuilding team, remember that.  Honestly, I do wonder what this team does if they earn the #1 overall pick in 2024.  Would they pull the plug early on Bryce Young in exchange for Caleb Williams?

30. New York Jets (1-2)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

