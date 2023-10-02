NFL Hot Seat: 3 Head Coaches walking a thin line the rest of 2023 season
The first three weeks of NFL action have been nothing short of amazing. Franchises are working hard to establish dominance with hopes of lengthening their season. It’s too early to engage in playoff predictions, but we can sense which teams are ahead of the pack. Struggles at the beginning of the season are red flags for front offices willing to make changes to reach their end goal.
NFL Hot Seat Coach #3:
Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley
Clinching a ticket to the post-season is becoming Staley’s biggest concern. It’s a smudge on his coaching resume. A valiant effort from an impressive supporting cast helped Los Angeles appear in the AFC playoff bracket for the first time since 2018. The Chargers were eliminated during wildcard weekend after a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.