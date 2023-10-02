NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Hot Seat: 3 Head Coaches walking a thin line the rest of 2023 season

By Loyal Ricks Jr

NFL picks - Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL picks - Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

The first three weeks of NFL action have been nothing short of amazing. Franchises are working hard to establish dominance with hopes of lengthening their season. It’s too early to engage in playoff predictions, but we can sense which teams are ahead of the pack. Struggles at the beginning of the season are red flags for front offices willing to make changes to reach their end goal.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 14: Joey Bosa #97 and head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers react on the sideline during an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 14: Joey Bosa #97 and head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers react on the sideline during an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) /

NFL Hot Seat Coach #3:

Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley

Clinching a ticket to the post-season is becoming Staley’s biggest concern. It’s a smudge on his coaching resume. A valiant effort from an impressive supporting cast helped Los Angeles appear in the AFC playoff bracket for the first time since 2018. The Chargers were eliminated during wildcard weekend after a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Home/Denver Broncos