NFL Sunday Recap: Who ranks in the top 5 best performances of Week 4?
NFL Week 4 Top Performer #5:
Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua
An intense fifth quarter of action forced each team to bring their best. Los Angeles received the opening kick-off and they refused to surrender the football. Matthew Stafford’s leadership created opportunities for his teammates. Puka Nacua was his favorite target and made the most of his time on the field. He recorded nine receptions and averaged 18.1 yards per reception. His 163 yards receiving included a 22-yard game-winning touchdown reception. Nacua earned 34.3 fantasy points and a win for his team.