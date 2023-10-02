NFL Spin Zone
NFL Sunday Recap: Who ranks in the top 5 best performances of Week 4?

By Loyal Ricks Jr

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against Ezekiel Turner #47 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens beat the Browns 28-3. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)
NFL Week 4 Top Performer #4:

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Protecting the endzone was an issue for Jim Schwartz’s defense against the Ravens. Before Week 4, the Browns ranked second in defensive grading (85.9). On Sunday, Cleveland failed to display the same effort. The Ravens earned 296 yards on 55 offensive snaps and finished with a perfect red zone efficiency rating. Lamar Jackson scored four total touchdowns and totaled 186 passing yards. Fantasy managers earned 29.14 points if they put faith in Baltimore’s franchise quarterback. He looked confident and led his team to victory – showing glimpses of his best self.

NFL Week 4 Top Performer #3:

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

When Ken Dorsey’s offense needed a big play, Josh Allen stepped up to lead the charge. He deciphered Miami’s defense poetically for four consecutive quarters. Allen threw his season-high in touchdown passes (4) and earned a perfect passer rating (158.3). He accumulated 39.5 fantasy points and will continue to heat up as the season continues.

