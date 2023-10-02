NFL Sunday Recap: Who ranks in the top 5 best performances of Week 4?
NFL Week 4 Top Performer #2:
Los Angles Chargers DE Khalil Mack
A battle against the Las Vegas Raiders forced Derrick Ansley’s defense to step up. When the Chargers needed a big play, Khalil Mack made it happen. He haunted Aidan O’Connell on each of his 39 dropbacks. Mack finished the game with two forced fumbles and six sacks – setting the franchise single-game record.
NFL Week 4 Top Performer #1:
San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffery
It was an efficient day for San Francisco’s All-Pro running back. Christian McCaffery scampered through Arizona’s defense causally consistently for four quarters. He hurdled, juked, and spun around incoming tacklers – earning extra points for fantasy owners. At the end of the evening, McCaffery accounted for four total touchdowns and 106 rushing yards. His 71 yards receiving helped him rack up 51.7 fantasy points.
All statistics cotters of pff.com