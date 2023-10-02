NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Sunday Recap: Who ranks in the top 5 best performances of Week 4?

By Loyal Ricks Jr

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against Ezekiel Turner #47 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against Ezekiel Turner #47 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Aidan O’Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Aidan O’Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) /

NFL Week 4 Top Performer #2:

Los Angles Chargers DE Khalil Mack

A battle against the Las Vegas Raiders forced Derrick Ansley’s defense to step up. When the Chargers needed a big play, Khalil Mack made it happen. He haunted Aidan O’Connell on each of his 39 dropbacks. Mack finished the game with two forced fumbles and six sacks – setting the franchise single-game record.

NFL Week 4 Top Performer #1:

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffery

It was an efficient day for San Francisco’s All-Pro running back. Christian McCaffery scampered through Arizona’s defense causally consistently for four quarters. He hurdled, juked, and spun around incoming tacklers – earning extra points for fantasy owners. At the end of the evening, McCaffery accounted for four total touchdowns and 106 rushing yards. His 71 yards receiving helped him rack up 51.7 fantasy points.

All statistics cotters of pff.com

Home/AFC North