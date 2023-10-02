Russell Wilson playing lights out, apologies need to be said
Denver Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson is playing at an elite level in the 2023 NFL season, and those who claimed he was washed need to apologize. Some people got very carried away last year when Russell Wilson was enduring the worst year of his career. Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing at how low people were going in their criticisms of the quarterback.
I do think Russell Wilson does deserve some apologies for those who decided to shout from the rooftops that he was all washed-up in the NFL. There was a ton that went wrong in 2022 for the Denver Broncos that went way beyond Wilson, and he was also dealing with a couple of ailments as well. It was a pretty rough season for Wilson, but he’s slimmed down and healthy.