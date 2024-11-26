2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Tennessee Titans (3-8) @ Washington Commanders (7-5)
Sunday, December 1, 1:00 PM ET
Every time I watch the Tennessee Titans, I just have absolutely no clue what I’m supposed to think of Will Levis. There are clear traits there to work with, but then there is an element of recklessness to his game that simply can’t be ignored as far as the future of the franchise is concerned.
He’s got just a handful of games to continue to prove to Titans GM Ran Carthon and head coach Brian Callahan that he is someone this franchise can truly build around going forward, and he’s given them reasons to at least think about it. The Titans pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the week with a win over their division rival Texans, and they’re going to be trying to play spoiler once again in Week 13.
The Commanders just played sloppy for way too long against the Dallas Cowboys before they finally started making plays, and their sloppiness cost them dearly. They’re going to have to bounce back quickly at home against the Titans this week and they’ve now learned the hard way – there are no gimmes in the NFL.
Jayden Daniels had this offense humming before an injury earlier this season, and while he’s still played solid, you can tell that the offense hasn’t been nearly as dynamic in recent weeks. The oddsmakers have the Commanders favored at 5.5 points going into this game and I would say that’s pretty reasonable.
There are a lot of teams clawing and jockeying for playoff positioning in the NFC right now and the Commanders need a win in the worst way to keep pace. I think they will get it, but it might be another nail-biter and too close for their fans’ liking.
Prediction: Commanders win 26-23