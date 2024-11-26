2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
New York Giants (2-9) @ Dallas Cowboys (4-7)
Thursday, November 28, 4:30 PM ET
You might have been expecting a drumstick on Thanksgiving, but can I interest you in some Tommy Cutlets?
The New York Giants are the most embarrassing franchise in the NFL right now, and that’s saying something. Every single week, Saquon Barkley is providing reminders that the Giants made one of the biggest mistakes of the 2024 offseason by not paying their own superstar playmaker. On top of that, the Giants have now cut former first-round pick and $160 million man Daniel Jones, who hit waivers late last week after being demoted to 4th on the pecking order at QB in New York.
The Giants made matters worse by inserting Tommy DeVito into the lineup instead of their listed backup Drew Lock, who is missing out on incentives every single week because the Giants won’t play him.
The disastrous Giants are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys, who just pulled off a fun upset over the Washington Commanders. It’s probably too late for the Cowboys to make much of what’s left of this season, but there’s a very real chance that they will be 5-7 by the time all of the tryptophan kicks in on Thursday night.
Given all of the injuries Dallas is dealing with, it really speaks volumes that they are favored by 3.5 points at home on a short week against the Giants.
Prediction: Cowboys win 23-19