2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
It was almost destined to be a big week of upsets around the NFL in Week 12 with more games having at least a 5.5-point spread than I have seen all year. We saw a number of fascinating upsets throughout the week, starting with the Browns’ win over the Steelers in Cleveland all the way back on Thursday. What will we see from another fascinating slate of games in Week 13 with Thanksgiving and Black Friday on deck?
It’s arguably the single best time of year for the NFL with every team still playing, folks getting some time off of work to just veg out and watch ball, and the playoff race around the league heating up.
Which teams are going to be getting wins in Week 13? Who is going to get one step closer to the playoffs and who is going to be getting one step closer to focusing solely on 2025 NFL mock drafts?
2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games; Thanksgiving Schedule and Predictions
Chicago Bears (4-7) @ Detroit Lions (10-1)
Thursday, November 28, 12:30 PM ET
We talked a little bit about how this past weekend was one of the craziest in the 2024 season so far with so many huge spreads, and the Week 13 slate of games kicks off with the Detroit Lions as 10.5-point favorites.
So should we be preparing ourselves mentally to be watching Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs smashing a Turducken leg or two after the game? It might be shaping up that way.
The Lions are almost coasting into the #1 seed in the NFC at this point, but there are some teams nipping at their heels right now. Namely, the Philadelphia Eagles are absolutely white hot and the Lions don’t have the luxury of a slip-up, especially against a rookie quarterback. Caleb Williams has played better for the Bears as of late, but this is still very much a matchup that favors Detroit playing at home.
The Bears are going to be trying to play spoiler and Detroit can’t be sleep-walking through this game. We nearly saw the Bears upset the Vikings this past weekend. I don’t know if the Lions are going to cover the 10.5 points this weekend but I still think they will win.
Prediction: Lions win 30-23