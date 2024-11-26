2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) @ Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)
Friday, November 29, 3:00 PM ET
After three games on the Thursday Thanksgiving slate, NFL fans are going to be treated to an AFC West matchup on Black Friday in which the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to town.
And at this point, who will be playing quarterback for the Raiders in this one? Starter Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, so it’s very possible that we would see Aidan O’Connell (broken thumb) activated off of IR to come and try to upset Patrick Mahomes and company just like the Raiders did last Christmas.
The Raiders are one of only two teams to beat the Chiefs since Christmas 2023. For whatever reason, you just can’t really count them out when they play Kansas City and with Maxx Crosby out there, you’ve got to expect the unexpected. He’s one of the biggest game-wreckers in the entire NFL.
I don’t think the Raiders have the talent to be able to keep up with the Chiefs but they have the types of guys who could key an upset on a short week. Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby get going, and you never know what could start happening.
The Chiefs are favored by an outrageous 13.5 points at home on Friday and I just don’t see that happening. Kansas City was nearly upset by the Carolina Panthers this past week. They’ve been in close games all year. The Raiders might be 2-9 but they’re going to be competitive in this game and keep it close.
Prediction: Chiefs win 26-22