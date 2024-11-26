2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons (6-5)
Sunday, December 1, 1:00 PM ET
The Atlanta Falcons have a handful of things going for them here. First of all, they are getting the Los Angeles Chargers on a “shorter” week since the Chargers played on Monday night against the Ravens.
Second, the Falcons are coming off of a bye themselves. Historically speaking, that’s just a tremendous advantage for teams for obvious reasons like getting healthy, resetting mentally, etc.
Third, the Falcons were absolutely smoked in their last game (a road game vs. the Broncos). Sometimes, getting blown out like that can help your team refocus as well.
The early line has the Chargers favored by 1.5 points but I can definitely see this being a bounce-back game for the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are not in the clear in the NFC South by any means with the Bucs winning this past weekend and those running backs really coming on for Tampa Bay recently.
Atlanta has had some clunkers this year but they’ve also put up some huge offensive performances.
The Chargers are one of the toughest teams to beat in the NFL this season because they don’t make many mistakes offensively and they play really good defense. It’s not going to be easy for the Falcons with their lack of pass rush this season, but I’m predicting Atlanta gets back on track in Week 13.
Prediction: Falcons win 23-21