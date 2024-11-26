2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Arizona Cardinals (6-5) @ Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
Sunday, December 1, 1:00 PM ET
This matchup between the Vikings and Cardinals is going to be one of the best of the week in terms of what we’re looking at on paper here.
The Cardinals are coming off of one of the worst offensive performances we’ve seen from them all season, and we can expect to see the Vikings take some pages out of Mike Macdonald’s book and figure out ways to make life difficult for Kyler Murray and company again in Week 13. The Cardinals turned the ball over and couldn’t convert on third downs (3-of-12) in their loss to Seattle in Week 12
The Vikings, meanwhile, let the Chicago Bears come storming back into the game before they ended up winning a nail-biter in overtime.
The Vikings are on a four-game winning streak but to find a matchup in which they beat a team with a winning record, you have to go all the way back to September when they barely beat the Green Bay Packers. We’re going to find out what this Vikings team is made of as the Cardinals come in with a chip on their shoulders.
This is a tough one to call because the Vikings have so many playmakers offensively that it’s going to require the Arizona defense creating probably at least two turnovers in order to pull off the upset on the road. The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites at home and they’ll have the benefit of seeing everything that happens with the rest of their division before this game is even played.
I really want to pick the Cardinals coming off of a tough game, but the Vikings’ playmakers offensively will take this game over.
Prediction: Vikings win 29-24