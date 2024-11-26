2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 games
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) @ Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
Sunday, December 1, 1:00 PM ET
As the snow started falling in Cleveland last Thursday, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers start to play about as bad as we’ve seen offensively (and defensively, if we’re being honest) this season. The elements clearly played a factor in that game against the Browns but we also saw the Steelers experimenting with playing both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields more than any other game so far this season and it just didn’t work out.
The Steelers suffered an upset on the road against a division rival and they’re going to be working extremely hard to prevent that from happening again here in Week 13.
And the Bengals have become my Achilles heel when it comes to these NFL picks and score predictions every week. I am predicting Bengals games like this is the 2021 team that made it to the Super Bowl, apparently.
The Bengals record says they are 4-7 but my heart says they’re 7-4 or better. They have been in some tight, tough games and suffered some brutally tough losses this season. Coming off of their bye, I just have a sneaky suspicion that the Steelers are about to lose their second straight divisional game on the road.
The Steelers are not perfect, by any means, and this Bengals team is capable of absolutely lighting up the scoreboard. Joe Burrow likely just can’t believe his luck with the fact that he’s thrown a whopping 12 touchdown passes over the last three weeks and only has one win to show for it.
I’m going to say the Bengals, who are actually 2.5 point favorites at home this week, find a way to cover the spread and win by six or more.
Prediction: Bengals win 28-21