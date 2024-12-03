2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
Week 14 of the 2024 NFL Season is now in view, so let's dive into our picks and score predictions for this coming week's games. It's actually a shame that the 2024 NFL Season has gone as quickly as this year has, and it does feel like it goes faster each year.
The one good thing about the season progressing this quickly is that we are firmly in the NFL playoff races, so the games do begin to mean more and more, and we have seen some teams clinch playoff spots already.
As we hit Week 14 and beyond, more playoff-clinching scenarios will come down. Let's get into our picks and score predictions for some Week 14 action.
Bye Week: Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans
Thursday Night Football - December 5th
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions, 8:15 PM
In what could be one of the games of the year, the Green Bay Packers face off against the Detroit Lions. The Packers come into this game at 9-3, and the Lions are 11-1. It would still be possible for the Packers to win this game and win the NFC North, but that would force the Lions to have some sort of late-season collapse.
The Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving, and the Lions took care of business against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving as well. The one advantage that Green Bay does have coming into this game is that the Detroit defense is beginning to get seriously banged up, and we kind of saw that in the second half of their Thanksgiving game, as Chicago was able to get right back into the contest.
The better team gets this game at home and is probably going to find a way to win a close one. Give me the Lions in a dramatic finish.