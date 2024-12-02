2024 NFL Season: Updated NFC Playoff Picture following Week 13 action
The NFC Playoff Picture is coming into shape, so let's take a look at it following the most recent Week 13 action. This week's Monday Night Football game features two AFC teams, so the NFC Playoff Picture is current following Week 13.
There has been some movement in recent weeks, and at this stage, it seems more likely that the division winners can change than the final Wild Card seeds. In the NFC, it's also clear that the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are in a tier of their own and could represent the conference championship game.
Let's look at the current NFC Playoff Picture following Week 13 3action.
Playoff odds from NFL Next Gen Stats
1. Detroit Lions (>99%)
Yeah, I mean, the Detroit Lions are making the playoffs. What we need to see here is whether or not they will officially secure the no. 1 seed. The Philadelphia Eagles are lurking...
2. Philadelphia Eagles (>99%)
Now having won eight games in a row and sitting at 10-2 on the season, the Philadelphia Eagles will surely win the NFC East and are still very much in contention for the top seed in the NFC.
3. Seattle Seahawks (47%)
The NFC West is the most back-and-forth division in football, but the 7-5 Seattle Seahawks are currently in first place but do have a less than 50% chance at making the playoffs.
4. Atlanta Falcons (57%)
Now losers of three games in a row, the 6-6 Atlanta Falcons are not only seeing their defense continue to struggle, but QB Kirk Cousins has also played horribly over the last few games as well.
5. Minnesota Vikings (>99%)
The Minnesota Vikings are still very much in contention for the top seed in the NFC as well. They are 10-2 and just one game behind the Lions in the win-loss column, but because they are in the NFC North, they are currently the fifth seed in the NFC Playoff Picture.
6. Green Bay Packers (97%)
It would take a collapse for the Vikings and Green Bay Packers to not make the postseason. Sitting at 9-3 on the year, the Packers may have a longshot chance to win the division. It's likely that they remain in a Wild Card seed.
7. Washington Commanders (72%)
The Washington Commanders got a huge win in Week 13 and are now 8-5 on the season. They do have a comfortable lead for a Wild Card seed.
On the Bubble
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (58%)
Just barely on the outside looking in, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably have a better shot at making the playoffs as a division winner than a Wild Card team. Even though the Atlanta Falcons have the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Bucs do have a chance at leap-frogging them to make the playoffs.
9. Arizona Cardinals (38%)
The Arizona Cardinals fall to 6-6 on the season and are needing to make a late-season push to leap the Seattle Seahawks to earn a top-4 seed in the NFC playoffs. They are much better than they were last year but are still a year or two away from being a contender.