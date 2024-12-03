2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
Sunday Games - December 8th
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM
At the moment, we have no idea of Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be able to get healthy enough to suit up for this game. He took a nasty hit from Houston Texans ILB Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 13, and the LB was promptly ejected.
The Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are both in lost seasons, but Titans QB Will Levis may have made a hair of progress from his rookie season. He's now got 12 touchdown passes against nine interceptions on the season, so the Titans could stick with Levis into 2025 and give him one more crack at this thing.
The Jags should honestly shut down Lawrence for the rest of the 2024 NFL Season if you ask me; you just paid him all that money, and he is clearly not going anywhere, so in my view, sending him back out there would do way more harm than good. Plus, as bad as this may sound, allowing Mac Jones to start the rest of the way does give the Jags more of a chance to lose games.
They currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they could be in line for a blue-chip prospect. With the Titans, while they are also bad, they do have slightly more going for them in my opinion. In a game that won't be watched very much, those who do watch it could be in line for quite the slop-fest.
With Mac Jones in the lineup and not Trevor Lawrence, the Titans should win this game. This game shouldn't have many playoff implications if any, but it could have some major impact with the current draft order at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Give me the Tennessee Titans in this one, and give me Will Levis playing well and throwing for multiple touchdowns.