NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat after Week 13
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season is about over, so let's power-rank the head coaches on the hot seat as we race toward the end of the season. It may be too late in the season for a team to make a head coaching change, but we did just see the Chicago Bears fire Matt Eberflus after a horrific loss on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.
Some teams who have head coaches on the hot seat may just ride the season out with them, as they could have the best chance to land the highest draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That feels like the sole reason why these four head coaches could keep their jobs. A "soft tank" could be what this is.
Let's power-rank the head coaches on the hot seat after Week 13.
4. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots
Yet another controversial loss due to some iffy coaching, it just does not feel like Jerod Mayo is currently cut out to be a head coach in the NFL, and it was a huge mistake from the beginning to insert him as the new coach after the departure of Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots would have benefitted from an external hire, but here we are.
It's been a season to forget, and the Pats may be well on their way to yet another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft. They did land Drake Maye, and the rookie QB does have a lot to like thus far, but Mayo and his staff don't feel like a long-term option.
It would be wise for the Patriots to embark on a hire to find a coach who can bring in a staff to get the most out of Maye and the offense for the long-term.
3. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
This was never going to work heading into the 2024 NFL Season, so it should come as no surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10 and are among the worst teams in the NFL. Antonio Pierce was not head coaching material when he was made the permanent HC last offseason, and that has never been more apparent.
Pierce may end up landing on his feet as a defensive coordinator in 2025, but not a single thing has worked well for the Raiders this season. It also felt like the players had a huge influence on the decision to make AP the head coach, which is a bad idea. The Antonio Pierce era is somehow worse than the Josh McDaniels era, so before they potentially draft a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they must clean house with this coaching staff so their rookie QB isn't ruined.
Antonio Pierces comes in at no. 3 on our head coach hot seat power rankings.
2. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
The New York Giants are one of three 2-10 teams in the NFL, and while the reason for the lack of success is not Brian Daboll's fault, as I have said for a while now, he is still likely on the hot seat. The Daniel Jones extension two offseasons ago was so bad that the Giants recently cut Jones, and he's already landed with another team.
Daboll is a solid head coach in my opinion and is most definitely going to land on his feet with another team in 2025, but he may be scape-goated here in New York, even though the primary culprit here is GM Joe Schoen, who has had a disastrous tenure. Daboll, nonetheless, is still on the hot seat.
1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
I feel like I have been saying "it's only a matter of time..." for weeks now when it comes to Doug Pederson's job security in Jacksonville. There is just no chance he makes it to 2025, and at this point, it feels like he his keeping his job only for a higher draft pick. Jags GM Trent Baalke could also be on his way out.
But when you look at the coaching staff and the fact that this team is 2-10 and the worst in football, it may not make any sense to make a head coaching change now. No team would ever admit it, but by the Jags keeping Pederson this late into the season, it's clear that they are "soft tanking," if you will.
Pederson is again no. 1 on our head coach hot seat power rankings as Week 13 closes out.