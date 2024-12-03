2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants, 1:00 PM
Another irrelevant game on the Week 14 schedule, the New York Giants are hosting the New Orleans Saints, a team that just about saw their season head down the drain with a Week 13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints are now 4-8 on the season and would surely need to win out to even have a chance at making the playoffs.
The team signed Derek Carr in the 2023 NFL Offseason, and that has turned out to be quite the swing and miss. Carr didn't bring the stability, or whatever the Saints were looking for, to the offense, and it's been a year marred by injuries and a head coaching change. If you ask me, the Saints need to head toward a major, rip-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild.
It's not clear if GM Mickey Loomis would even entertain that, though.
And then we have perhaps the most dysfunctional team in the NFL in the New York Giants, a team that signed Daniel Jones to a $160 million extension last offseason, and a team that cut their $160 million QB last week.
I have no idea what is going on with this franchise, but they simply need to get the QB right, and that's their main issue. The Giants benched Daniel Jones for Tommy DeVito, who was too hurt to play on Thanksgiving, so Drew Lock got the start.
This is almost offensive to the NFL with the state of these two teams, but here we are. I would expect some major changes for each franchise in the coming offseason, but in this game, you have to think that the Saints do come with the advantage.
They do have better QB play and are simply the better team overall. I'm taking the Saints in this one in a pretty boring and nearly meaningless game.