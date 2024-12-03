2024 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 14 games
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM
The Cleveland Browns are currently embarking on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos as I type these words. The Browns are in a lost season that has featured poor QB play and a torn Achilles from Deshaun Watson. At this point, you just have to wonder if Watson even plays another down for this team.
They have since turned to Jameis Winston, who has been capable but nothing special. That's just who Winston is, and he's honestly more known for his infectious personality and likeability. You'd really have to try hard to hate Jameis Winston.
Hosting the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers got upset by the Browns in Week 12, and now that the Steelers are firmly in first place in the AFC North and could threaten for a top-2 seed in the AFC, I would imagine that they come into this game much more prepared.
It would be hard for me to pick the Browns to beat the Steelers. When is the last time the Browns swept the Steelers in any season? Pittsburgh wins this one handily.
Steelers win 24-12
Las Vegas Raiders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the worst teams in football and have to travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that has now found some new life in the NFC South thanks to three-straight losses by the Atlanta Falcons.
The Bucs are the better team from top to bottom and are going to likely destroy the Raiders in this one. Just about nothing has worked for the Raiders this season, and while the Bucs are a flawed team, they are better on both sides of the ball and will come out firing. Baker Mayfield is having a very good season and will be able to throw all over the place against this defense.
The Buccaneers win this game in what could be a huge blowout.