2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 15 Games
The chase for the playoffs is heating up and jockeying for positioning is getting intense. When you look at the early slate of games in Week 15, you might be underwhelmed by the matchups. But don't be fooled -- this week is going to be an absolute wild ride that just keeps getting better and better.
We've got massive conference matchups, a potential Super Bowl preview, teams duking it out for Wild Card spots, and you'll obviously have some massive fantasy football implications in every game.
The stakes are being raised every single week and they couldn't be higher in Week 15. This is a week loaded with epic matchups, starting right away on Thursday night, so buckle up...
Week 15 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Every Game
Los Angeles Rams (7-6) @ San Francisco 49ers (6-7)
Thursday, December 12, 8:15 PM ET
The Los Angeles Rams are fresh off of one of the most impressive wins of the 2024 season so far. The Rams played host to the Super Bowl-hopeful Buffalo Bills and actually kind of whooped them in a lot of ways.
Of course, the Rams’ defense wasn’t able to keep the Bills’ offense at bay all afternoon, but they made just enough plays and found a way. Speaking of making just enough plays, how about Puka Nacua? Can you imagine where the Rams might be right now if he had been healthy all year?
The Rams’ offense is obviously very capable of doing damage as we get into the months of December and January, and now they have to go through Kyle Shanahan to prove their mettle. Although this shouldn’t be expected to be an easy game by any means, the 49ers are pretty down bad at this point. You know it’s bad when people are like, we can’t catch a break, as Isaac Guerendo walks to the locker room.
The Niners are just too badly beaten up right now. Even playing at home, I’m not buying them as field goal favorites. The Rams are going to go on the road and pull off the “upset” here to get their 8th win of the season.
Prediction: Rams win 31-27