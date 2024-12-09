Updated NFL Playoff Picture following Week 14 of the 2024 season
The current playoff teams in either conference may end up staying the same when the postseason begins. Let's see how the playoff picture looks. There is the possibility of seeding changes, but if you ask me, it does feel like the 14 total teams in the postseason at the moment will stay the same.
Week 14 will close out after Monday Night Football, but the two teams in that game, the Bengals and Cowboys, are essentially out of it, and either team winning later tonight does not impact the current playoff picture.
With teams having just four games left, it's do-or-die for certain clubs. At the moment, four of 14 spots in the postseason have been clinched, so there is still 10 other spots left up for grabs. Let's dive into the current NFL Playoff Picture.
AFC Playoff Picture
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1, Clinched)
The Kansas City Chiefs yet again won a game as time ticked down in the fourth quarter, and of course, in typical Chiefs fashion, the field goal hit off of the left upright and went it. It's exhausting watching this team.
2. Buffalo Bills (10-3, Clinched)
Losing a shootout against the LA Rams, the Buffalo Bills have made it very hard on themselves to earn the top seed in the AFC with the latest Chiefs victory.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)
The Pittsburgh Steelers could wrap up the AFC North soon and are 10-3 on the season after getting some revenge against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.
4. Houston Texans (8-5)
On their bye in Week 14, the Houston Texans need to hope that their offensive line can hold it together enough for this team to show some growth from 2023. This team feels like they're in the same spot as they were last year.
5. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
On their bye in Week 14, the Baltimore Ravens have regressed this year, and it's primarily due to their poor passing defense. Baltimore is currently not good enough to make a playoff run this season.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)
The LA Chargers lost against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 and have lost their five games against the Steelers, Chiefs, Cardinals, and Ravens. They can't beat good teams this year.
7. Denver Broncos (8-5)
On their bye in Week 14, the Denver Broncos did benefit a bit from LA losing, but the Miami Dolphins winning does make things a teeny, tiny bit more difficult for Denver.
NFC Playoff Picture
1. Detroit Lions (12-1, Clinched)
Now winners of 11 games in a row, the Detroit Lions are back in the postseason for a second year in a row, but they have not yet locked up the NFC North title.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2, Clinched)
The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a playoff spot in each year of the Nick Sirianni era, so for all of the criticism he gets at times, he wins games, period.
3. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
Now winners of four in a row, the Seattle Seahawks lead the NFC West, but it would not shock me if another NFC West team had something to say about that.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now leaped the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South and are in first place with a 7-6 record. The Falcons have lost four games in a row, so the Bucs have taken advantage.
5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
The Minnesota Vikings are 11-2 on the season, and QB Sam Darnold has thrown 28 touchdown passes this year. This team is legit, but I do wonder how far they can go in the postseason with Darnold at QB.
6. Green Bay Packers (9-4)
Losing on Thursday Night Football to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers are clearly still another year away, but they're just about guaranteed to make the playoffs this year for the second time in as many years in the Jordan Love era.
7. Washington Commanders (8-5)
Losing three of four games heading into the bye week, the Washington Commanders have four games remaining to get back on track before the playoffs roll around, as they are very likely to get in with rookie QB Jayden Daniels and a year-one head coach in Dan Quinn.