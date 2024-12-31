We're now approaching Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's roll out our weekly picks and score predictions. The final week of the regular season also means that the playoffs are right around the corner, and there are still a few playoff spots up for grabs here in Week 18.

Most of the playoff spots have been clinched, though. Can teams still vying for a spot finish the job? Furthermore, we still have entire divisions up for grabs as well, so the final week of the regular season could be quite intense. Let's see if we can hit the nail on the head with our picks and score predictions for this week.

Let's get into it.

2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 18 action

Saturday, January 4th, 4:30 PM - Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have ridden with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB over the last few weeks, so you can kind of tell that they are indirectly tanking. The team will likely stick with DTR for the final game, and with the Browns way out of it and surely looking toward the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens still have something to play for and could wrap up the AFC North title with a win. Baltimore absolutely comes into this game wanting to score some quick points and to get the game out of reach before halftime even happens. If that is the case, it would not shock me to see the Ravens pull some of their starters in preparation for the postseason.

Yeah, the Ravens are going to demolish the Browns.

Prediction: Ravens win 31-6

Saturday, January 4th, 8:00 PM - Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals would be eliminated from the NFL playoffs if they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that beat them a few weeks ago in Cincy. The Bengals have won four games in a row but still have some serious problems on defense. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost three games in a row to three very good teams.

This contest does feel like a coin flip, but Pittsburgh absolutely still has something to play for, especially if the Browns upset the Ravens. Playing in Pittsburgh is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL, and as good as Joe Burrow has been, the Steelers win this one.

Prediction: Steelers win 28-24