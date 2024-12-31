2024 NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Week 18 action

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have nothing to play for in Week 18. They have clinched the second seed in the NFC playoffs, but the big story here, obviously, is Saquon Barkley being just 101 yards away from Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing record. It would be somewhat understandable to see Barkley out there against the New York Giants to try and beat the record.

However, it also makes zero sense, and it would be a shock if the Eagles did not bench many of their starters for this one. They have nothing to gain by playing their starters and have everything to lose if you ask me. The Giants are coming off of a wild win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. It was one of those odd games where Drew Lock puts up some insane numbers. He does that from time to time.

The Giants won't win this game, even with the Eagles resting their starters, and for all the criticism that comes Nick Sirianni's way, the main simply knows how to win games, period. Eagles win in a pretty boring game overall.

Prediction: Eagles win 21-10

Sunday, January 5th, 1:00 PM - New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot to play for in Week 18 and are going to come out to try and clinch the NFC South with a win over the New Orleans Saints, who were 2-0 through two games and seemed like a top team in the NFL. How quickly things can change...

Anyway, the Buccaneers are 9-7 on the season and can simply win the NFC South and earn one of the top four seeds in the NFC playoffs with a win over the lowly Saints. That's all it takes. They could also win the NFC South if the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers. However, if the Bucs lose and the Falcons win, the Falcons get the division and kick the Bucs out of the postseason.

Baker Mayfield is having an insane year and is playing the best football of his career, period, and the Bucs could be a team that wins a playoff game. They don't feel like a top team in the NFL by any means, but they are legit. Tampa will come into this game and handle business.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 35-16