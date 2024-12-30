Week 17 definitely saw some major change in the top-10 order of the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at the order as we approach Week 18. This major change in the order could have insane impacts on the coming offseason and what certain teams now plan to do at the QB posiiton.

QB is the center of attention in the NFL, and we could be bracing for yet another insane QB market. With how weak the projected QB class is in 2025, there could be some intense movement this coming offseason. And for the teams who are now picking at the top of the NFL Draft and do not need a QB, they could even try to trade down.

There are so many different scenarios at play here. Let's see how the top-10 draft order looks at the moment.

2025 NFL Draft: New top-10 draft order following insane Week 17 action

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots now have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with their latest loss, and being that they have the franchise QB in place, they could honestly accept a huge trade down offer for a desperate team.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are now in prime position to take one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Them benching Will Levis a couple of weeks ago essentially ended that experiment.

3. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns got blown out by the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 and are creeping up the NFL Draft order. They need a franchise QB, but it seems like Deshaun Watson could be on his way back to the team in 2025.

4. New York Giants

The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 and are now all the way down to pick four in the 2025 NFL Draft, so that likely took them out of range for a top QB prospect.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now picking fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. They do have a good bit of roster talent, so this team is not barren. They could opt to bolster the offensive line in the NFL Draft.

6. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need more juice off the edge, so I would be very confident in saying that this team would target a pass rusher with their sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

7. New York Jets

The New York Jets lose again! This team is the epitome of dysfunction and need to move on from Aaron Rodgers and hit the reset button in a huge way in 2025.

8. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have now won two games in a row and are all the way down at pick eight in the 2025 NFL Draft. This team does not seem to care about their draft position, and I am not sure any of the players in the building care about it, either.

9. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears' own first-round pick in 2023 was the ninth overall selection, so it's nice to see that this team has not made any progress. The Bears need to hire the right head coach and fix their offensive line.

10. New Orleans Saints

The only 5-11 team in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints have their worst record since the pre-Sean Payton era, which is saying something. Bitten by the injury bug this year, the Saints need to try and turn the page on some of their more veteran players and bring some youth into the mix.