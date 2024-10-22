2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season is almost upon us, so as we do, let's roll out our latest picks and score predictions for the upcoming games. The games are starting to heat up, folks. As we hit the halfway point of the season, the NFL Playoff Picture begins to take shape, and we'll even see some more trade deadline moves pop up before the deadline hits following Week 9.
We've actually got all 32 teams in action in Week 8 - not a single team is on their bye week, which is neat, so there's going to be a ton to watch and talk about. One huge negative about this season thus far, though, has been the injuries. It seems that every single team is dealing with multiple major injuries, which is brutal.
Unfortunately, that's just a part of the game. Teams being able to overcome injuries is a huge indicator of them playing into January and into February. Let's get into our latest picks and predictions for Week 8 games in the 2024 NFL Season.
2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Thursday Night Football - Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams
Kicking off Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season could be a very tight game or a blowout, depending on what kind of Los Angeles Rams' team shows up. Coming out of their bye week, many thought the Rams would just take it to the Las Vegas Raiders, who are among the worst teams in the NFL.
The Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford-led Rams won by five points at home against the Raiders. That is just brutal if you ask me. The Minnesota Vikings are coming off of a major loss against the Detroit Lions, but it was as close of a game as you can get, and it was a "good loss" if that does exist in the NFL.
The Vikings are the better team and have the more trustworthy coaching staff. It feels like the Vikings get back on track in Week 8 and improve to 6-1 on the season. I see the Vikings winning this game and probably taking a lead in the fourth quarter and not letting it go. Give me the Vikes beating the Rams in SoFi.