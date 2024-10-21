NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best QB performances from Sunday of Week 7
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season is nearly over, so let's power rank the best quarterback performances of Sunday's games. Monday Night Football has still yet to happen, but we can take a look back at some of the top performances from Sunday.
There were several quarterbacks who played out of their minds and helped lead their teams to victory. It's also quite a shame when a team's QB plays well only for them to lose. We all know that having a viable franchise QB is what helps sustain success in the NFL.
Let's power rank the best QB performances from Week 7.
4. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders (18/23, 205 yards, 2 touchdowns, 132.8 rating)
How about Marcus Mariota? Turning back the clock a bit in Week 7, Mariota had to come into the game after Jayden Daniels left with an injury. He played quite well, and regardless with it being against the Panthers, a backup QB being able to come in and produce like this does deserve some attention.
Mariota helped the Washington Commanders win by 33 points against the limp Carolina Panthers.
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (26/37, 276 yards, 2 touchdowns, 109.7 rating)
Some of the production from Drake Maye was surely in garbage time, but him being able to do this with the personnel situation that the New England Patriots have on offense is insane. Maye just might be the long-term answer at QB, but it could take well into the 2025 NFL Season for us to see that come true.
The Patriots must not botch the coming offseason; they need to totally overhaul their offensive line and need multiple playmakers. The Pats are currently a horrible team, but Drake Maye could be the savior at QB that the team has not been able to find in recent years. He was very good in Week 7 against the Jaguars.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (21/33, 323 yards, 2 touchdowns, 116.1 rating)
Josh Allen has yet to throw an interception this year, which is just insane. When will it happen? Heck, will it? Allen is playing out of his mind and has the Buffalo Bills with a gorilla grip on the AFC East. They're 5-2 on the season and could barrel through the rest of their divisional games. The Bills could be the second-best team in the AFC this year and may finally be able to get over the hump in the playoffs at this rate.
This new-look Josh Allen could be exactly what the franchise needed.
1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (22/25, 280 yards, 2 touchdowns, 140 rating)
Jared Goff may be the MVP favorite through the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL Season. He has been outstanding over the last several weeks for the Detroit Lions and helped them secure a huge divisional win against the Minnesota Vikings, where the Lions took the lead in the final minute.
Goff has been surgical and is someone that has probably elevated himself into that next great tier of QBs in the NFL. You could argue there has been no better QB this season than Jared Goff.