2024 NFL picks, score predictions for upcoming Week 8 games
Carolina Panthers @ Denver Broncos - 4:25pm
The Denver Broncos have had some extended rest, as they played on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 7 in the 2024 NFL Season. They took the New Orleans Saints to the cleaners; it was never close if we’re being honest. To be fair to the Saints, though; they were dealing with a ton of injuries and did not have several starters coming into that game.
The Broncos have not really been hugely impacted by the injury bug this season. Well, the Broncos will have 10 days off between their Week 7 and Week 8 games, so they’ll be a few days ahead of their opponent, the Carolina Panthers, coming into this game.
The Panthers surely hit rock-bottom in Week 7, getting blown out by the Washington Commanders, and it won’t get any easier, as the Broncos’ defense is among the best and most explosive in the NFL. You could argue that this may be a trap game for the Broncos, but the advantages are just too obviously in favor of the Broncos, so I believe Denver wins this one quite easily.
Prediction: Broncos win 31-13
Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders - 4:25pm
The Kansas City Chiefs are winning games this season; they’re 6-0 somehow, but QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown six touchdown passes against eight interceptions. He’s been disgustingly inefficient this year, but the Chiefs are somehow still winning. KC is also dealing with a ton of injuries.
It’s kind of perplexing how this team is winning. I don’t get it, honestly. Well, the Las Vegas Raiders are among the worst teams in the NFL and will be back to starting QB Gardner Minshew, as Aidan O’Connell broke his thumb in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.
There just isn’t a good reason for me to pick the Raiders in this one. This will be another easy Chiefs’ win.