2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 11 games
Minnesota Vikings (7-2) @ Tennessee Titans (2-7)
Sunday, November 17, 1:00 PM ET
It’s pretty wild what happened in Week 10 with a couple of NFC North teams. Jared Goff threw a whopping five interceptions against the Houston Texans and the Lions somehow found a way to win the game. Sam Darnold threw a meager three interceptions by comparison (with no touchdowns) and his Vikings somehow still found a way to beat the Jaguars.
Now, the Vikings are set to face off against yet another AFC South team in Week 11 and it feels like the AFC South teams just can’t help themselves right now. It’s the worst division in football and when you have that kind of margin for error in games (a combined eight interceptions from winning quarterbacks) the results sort of speak for themselves.
The Vikings don’t need to play a perfect game in order to beat the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are still and NFL team, they still get paid, and they have playmakers, but they are going to have a really tough time dealing with Minnesota’s offensive arsenal.
The Titans made it a game for a while against the Chargers and I do believe it’s possible that they could upset the Vikings if Minnesota is careless with the ball again. Sam Darnold has five interceptions over his last two games and the Titans are going to be eager to build off of some of the success they had offensively with Will Levis back in the lineup.
The Vikings are favored by 6.5 points on the road in this game and this one could come down to simply which QB is able to make fewer mistakes. I actually have a sneaking suspicion that the Titans are going to find a way to pull off an upset this week. Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard have been making plays this season.
There’s only so much Justin Jefferson and the Vikings’ skill players can do if Sam Darnold keeps throwing the ball to the other team. At some point, that luck will run out.
Prediction: Titans win 24-23