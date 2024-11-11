NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the worst QB performances from Sunday
There were some awful QB performances on Sunday in Week 10. Let's power rank the worst of the worst here. Doesn't it feel like there have been some very bad QB performances this year, perhaps more than usual? Maybe NFL defenses are simply getting better and better.
While some of the best QBs in the NFL this year have played out of their minds, there are a lot of underwhelming passers as well, and we're starting to see more backup QBs enter the mix as starting QBs get banged up.
Let's power rank the worst QB performances from Sunday.
4. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (24/38, 241 yards, 3 INTs)
I guess we can all kind of see why Sam Darnold has never developed into the franchise QB many though he was coming out of college. Darnold has largely played well for the Minnesota Vikings this year, but he threw a whopping three interceptions.
The Vikings managed to win this game by five points, but it was one of the more uglier wins you'll see in the NFL. Darnold has to be thanking his defense for the way they were able to save his rear end.
3. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (14/22, 111 yards, 2 INTs)
Mac Jones was doing his best Mac Jones impression on Sunday, tossing two interceptions and having just 11 passing yards on 14 completions. Trevor Lawrence may not suit up the rest of the 2024 season, and that's probably best for the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mac Jones is an average backup I guess, but he got exposed in Week 10 by the stingy Vikings defense.
2. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (13/23, 45 yards)
Forty-five yards? The Dallas Cowboys are a broken franchise from top to bottom, and while Cooper Rush can't control the dysfunction, it's easy to see how he's being ranked this high. Gaining 45 net passing yards is just insanely horrific, and I am not sure Dak Prescott would have done much better. Rush has the second-worst QB performance from Sunday.
1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (15/30, 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs)
I mean, my goodness. It's rare for a QB to throw three interceptions in a game, let alone throw five and somehow do enough to win. Sure, the Detroit Lions did win, but that does not excuse Jared Goff for throwing five picks, and he'll probably tell you that as well.
He did throw two touchdowns, and the Lions managed to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. We may never see a quarterback throw five interceptions in a game for another five years, so this can take the top spot as the worst QB performance of Week 10.