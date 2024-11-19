2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season is somehow upon us. Let's dive into our weekly picks and score predictions for the next slate of games. The 2024 NFL Season is just chugging along, isn't it? the playoff picture is slowly coming into shape, and the games are beginning to mean more and more.
A whopping 15 teams have a losing record, and nine teams have three or fewer wins, so it's been a pretty bad year for a large part of the league. As we head into Week 12, six teams are on their bye week, so the other 26 will be in action.
That gives us 13 games this coming week to digest and enjoy. As we have done, let's get into our lat
Thursday Night Football
Pittsburgh @ Cleveland - 8:15 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are on a short week. The two AFC North teams meet on Thursday Night Football, and like most AFC North games, this could be closer than you think. The Steelers are coming off of an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, and they somehow won the game without scoring a single touchdown.
The Browns got blown out by the New Orleans Saints, so these two teams are in massively different positions. The Steelers are clearly better from top to bottom, but the Browns do have a QB in Jameis Winston who can at least push the ball down the field. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles several weeks ago, so Winston has been leading the way.
It's hard to imagine the Browns winning this game unless the Steelers come out totally flat, and I would not be shocked if neither team hit 20 points, as this could be setting up to be another ugly win for the Steelers.