NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat after Week 11
As we have done, we've power-ranked the head coaches who are most on the hot seat. Let's get into Week 11's edition! Robert Saleh and Dennis Allen have been the two in-season head coaching firings thus far in 2024, and teams may not be done yet.
One of the hardest things to do in professional sports is to lead and coach an NFL team. It's really not for everyone, and that's why there are about five-ish openings per cycle. We've also recently seen teams get extremely aggressive in their pursuit for top-notch head coaches like Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh.
Let's power rank, as we have done, the head coaches on the hot seat after Week 11!
4. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys*
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are playing on Monday Night Football shortly, and I can only imagine what the dialogue is going to be in Cowboys land if the team cannot beat the Houston Texans. They very likely won't, and it's not McCarthy's fault that Dak Prescott is hurt and the run game just does not exist this season.
The Cowboys are soft, and a lot of that falls on the shoulders of Jerry Jones, who is the main culprit in constructing this roster. McCarthy is a very good coach, and frankly, he should still be a head coach in this league. A team like the Jacksonville Jaguars needs an adult like McCarthy in the building.
Anyway, his time with the Cowboys seems to be nearing its end, and you have to wonder if Jones will have to pull the trigger on an in-season firing, which is something he does not typically do.
3. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
I would disagree with the New York Giants firing Brian Daboll, but I have to imagine that the decision to bench Daniel Jones and the last chunk of the 2024 NFL season will play a huge role in whether Daboll remains or not. His General Manager, Joe Schoen, should be the first to go if you ask me; his decision to extend Daniel Jones was a horrid mistake.
The G-Men are once again circling the drain, and they won't rebound until they, like a handful of other teams in the NFL, reset with a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants are likely to cut Daniel Jones this coming offseason, and Daboll could be on his way out as well.
2. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
This was set to be a disaster from the get-go, so it's no surprise that Antonio Pierce is second on our latest head coach hot seat power rankings. The Las Vegas Raiders don't do anything well besides lose games, and it's hard to imagine that Pierce survives into the 2025 NFL Season. The Raiders should look to rebuild this franchise, target a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, and also try to bring in a veteran head coach who simply knows what he is doing.
Pierce is just not cut-out to be an NFL head coach at this stage of his coaching career, and that's OK. Pierce may end up finding a defensive coordinator job somewhere in 2025, but it's just not working out in Las Vegas.
1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
How has Doug Pederson not been fired yet? I understand that the Jacksonville Jaguars are now on their bye, but this is a horrific situation all the way around. I suppose we could hear news of a firing later in the week, but the Jags are surely going to make the move at some point. They're 2-9 now on the season and are clearly the worst in the NFL.
And for the sake of their long-term future, they really need to nail this next head coaching search. Pederson seemed to be a great hire at the time, and they did finish with a winning record in each of his first two seasons, but the bottom has fallen out from under this team, so a change is needed ASAP.