2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 12 games
Sunday Night Football
Philadelphia @ Los Angeles - 8:20 PM
The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 12 is easily one of the games of the week. The Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams, one of the scrappier teams in the NFL. The Eagles are now 8-2 on the season, having won six games in a row after a rocky 2-2 start to the season.
The LA Rams are now 5-5 and have won four of their last five games. I had extremely high hopes for the Rams coming into the season, as I felt that their roster, especially in the trenches, was among the best in the NFL, but this team was ravaged by injuries early in the season and are just now getting healthier for down the stretch.
And there may not be a hotter team in the NFL at the moment than the Eagles, who are getting some flat-out insane play from Saquon Barkley. This is an obvious gameplan for the Eagles; they’re coming into a hostile environment, so they will try to establish the run with Barkley. If the Rams can take Barkley out of the picture, putting the ball in the hands of Jalen Hurts more is going to benefit LA.
Hurts it not a great passer, so this is the way for the Rams to win. On the flip side, Rams QB Matthew Stafford is again having an insane season and continues to sling the rock at a high level as he ages into his 30s.
I like the QB advantage and head coaching advantage benefitting the Rams here. LA is going to keep their NFC West division hopes alive and hold down the fort at home in a close game to closeout the Sunday slate in Week 12.